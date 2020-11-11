Jeffrey Toobin Fired From The New Yorker After ‘Zoom Dick Incident’

Toobad. Photo: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock

According to an internal email obtained by Vulture, Jeffrey Toobin has been fired from The New Yorker after an investigation into what has become known as the “Zoom Dick Incident,” in which the analyst masturbated during a videoconference. Condé Nast’s chief people officer Stan Duncan sent an email to Toobin’s colleagues at the magazine that reads, “Our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company. I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.” Toobin was suspended from The New Yorker on October 19, and he took a “personal leave” from his position as legal analyst at CNN.

Updated November 11, 5:28 p.m. ET: Toobin tweeted a statement about being fired from The New Yorker, writing, “I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”

