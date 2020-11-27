Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The category is always Body when Jennifer Lopez is involved, as the singer proved on Wednesday with the single cover art for her new song “In The Morning,” but JLo clearly had your body in mind when she scheduled the single to drop today, the Friday after Thanksgiving. What better captive audience could there be than a nation, glued to the sofa for twenty-four hours, as we slowly digest yesterday’s meal, anaconda-style?

The singer announced the impending arrival of “In The Morning” earlier this week, following her American Music Awards performance of “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” with Maluma, where the pair spent almost as much time on that table as your cranberry sauce did Thursday. Last week, Billboard announced that Lopez will receive an Icon Award during their annual Women In Music event on December 10, right around the same time you’ll be finishing off that 12-pound turkey you inexplicably made for yourself and the one other person you live with.