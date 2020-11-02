The Jeopardy! GOAT Boys Are Reuniting for Another Game Show

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Less than a year after captivating quizzers everywhere with Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time nerd bowl tournament, Ken Jennings (the titular GOAT), James Holzhauer (GOAT runner-up), and Brad Rutter (participant) are returning to what they do best: making other people feel stupid with their robust brain palaces. Variety reports that the trio will be reuniting and competing on a new ABC game show called The Chase, which is adapted from a popular British program of the same name. The show, while quizzy in its format, is quite different from Jeopardy!: The boys won’t be playing against each other, but will rather face off, one at a time as “chasers,” against a contestant who tries to bank as much money as possible by correctly answering fast-paced trivia questions “across all topics.” (One episode, for example, can feature “up to” 166 questions.) As chasers, Jennings, Holzhauer, and Rutter try to stop “contestants from winning cash prizes” by answering the questions at a quicker pace. ABC has ordered nine episodes of the show, which will air on an undisclosed date. Yes, we’ll make mental notes of every clue question that they get wrong.