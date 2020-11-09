Here’s How Jeopardy! Acknowledged the Passing of the Late, Great Alex Trebek

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek on Sunday, Jeopardy! opened their episode Monday with an emotional tribute from the series’s executive producer Mike Richards, who spoke to camera from the game show’s iconic stage. “Over the weekend, we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family, and for his millions of fans,” he said. “He loved this show, and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family.”

As previously announced, the show will air Trebek’s final 35 previously-recorded episodes as filmed, Richards explained. “That’s what he wanted. On behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy!, thank you for everything, Alex,” he concluded, as cameras panned the empty game show stage and the lights dimmed for a few moments of silence. “This is Jeopardy.”

“Today we honor Alex Trebek,” the show’s official Twitter account tweeted Monday, along with video of Richards’ tribute. “For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all.”