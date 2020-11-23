Jeopardy! Resumes Filming With Ken Jennings As First ‘Interim Guest Host’

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

What is … the future of one of the greatest game shows of all time. Jeopardy! announced today that it will resume production on Monday, November 30 in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death “with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family.” The first of these hosts, as Vulture has long surmised, will be GOAT legend Ken Jennings, with “additional guest hosts to be announced” at a later date. (So, start guessing the master list now. Maybe a block of Brad Rutter and another of Will Ferrell in a mustache? Or any of these contestants!) “Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.” While Jennings’ hosting tenure will commence on Monday, January 11, Trebek’s final episodes will now be airing the entire week of Monday, January 4. Yes, we’re already sniffing.