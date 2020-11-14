Jeremih in 2019 Photo: FilmMagic

Chicago-based R&B singer Jeremih has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus, TMZ reports. Jeremih is in the ICU on a breathing ventilator, sources confirmed to the outlet on Saturday, November 14. On Saturday, rapper and producer Hitmaka posted a photo of Jeremih to his Instagram with the caption, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings❤️.” He also posted messages to his Instagram stories, writing, “My dawg changed my life, he gone pull through pray for @Jeremih” and, “We need that energy 🙏 pray for my brother he gone shake back.”

Chance the Rapper, who has collaborated with Jeremih in the past, also shared his prayers on social media, tweeting, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.” At this point, neither Hitmaka nor Chance confirmed why Jeremih had been hospitalized.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Big Sean, another collaborator, also shared prayers for Jeremih on social media.

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih 🙏🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

50 Cent shared a photo of himself with Jeremih on social media, writing “he’s not doing good” and confirming that Jeremih has COVID-19.

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020