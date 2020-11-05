Politicians Reading Mean Tweets Is the Only Bipartisanship You’ll Find Right Now

You probably don’t have to get very far into your doomscrolling right now to find some mean political tweets, but in case you’ve somehow got a hankering for more, Jimmy Kimmel has you covered. On November 4’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host had a bipartisan range of politicians come together in the name of distracting us from our current political anxiety for three minutes to read some mean tweets. There’s Bernie Sanders telling us he wouldn’t hold up the Walmart line to return a piece of fruit, but he does “hope that the workers of Walmart can eventually earn a living wage with decent benefits.” There’s Andrew Yang assuring us he does, in fact, have the hair to be president, because have you seen the other guy? There’s Anthony Scaramucci (‘memba him?!) just shouting. There’s even Adam Schiff reading a tweet from Donald Trump himself, and explaining the difference between an apostrophe and a comma in the process. Watch the whole thing above, and stay till the end to find out which candidate is a Nickelback fan.

