Joe Biden Gives Wildly Confident Speech to Honking Cars

In the early hours of Wednesday, November 4, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden gave a speech in Delaware, his home state, a state the Democrats won earlier in the evening. Biden addressed an audience of honking cars and also some humans with a very confident speech on the state of his campaign so far, saying, “We feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election.” Biden cited the prolonged absentee and mail-in vote counting for why he may sound unduly optimistic to anyone who’s been watching the news for the last seven hours. Biden made it clear that “it ain’t over ‘til every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” because in 2020, saying that “people’s votes should be counted” actually counts as a unique feature of a Democratic platform. Biden addressed battleground states: “We’re still in the game in Georgia, although that’s not what we expected. We’re feeling really good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And by the way, it’s going to take time to count the votes, but we’re going to win Pennsylvania.” At the time of this speech, votes are still being counted but Biden is down in all of the aforementioned states. Biden closed the speech by telling the honking cars and also the humans to “keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this.” Okay, Joe!

Update, Wednesday November 4, 1:15 a.m.: After Biden’s speech concluded, Donald Trump responded mere moments later by tweeting that he too “will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!” In a second tweet, Trump wrote, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” This second tweet has been flagged by Twitter as containing “disputed” content that “might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Biden responded by tweeting, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place.”

