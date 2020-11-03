John King, Only Person in America Currently Having ‘Fun’

Red! Blue! Photo: CNN

Are you having “fun” tonight? John King sure is. Over on CNN, the chief national correspondent is manning the map on the “magic wall” and telling anchor Wolf Blitzer how “fun” things like the count in Florida are. “This is why elections are fun,” he said at one point, talking with Blitzer about the continually changing results in Florida, in his trademark rapid-fire delivery. “It’s a lot of fun,” he reminded Blitzer later on.

King has also had “fun” identifying state colors on the map. At one point in the night, he told Democrats to “take a picture” while analyzing an early map that showed battleground states such as Florida, Georgia, and Texas as blue. “Look at that,” he exclaimed as he noted each state’s color. “This is all real,” he has assured viewers. “These are real votes.” Later, he marveled at a map on which early returns showed Texas, Kansas, and Missouri as blue. “That would be something,” he said. “In a few more hours, when we’re a few more espressos in, that would be something.”

Photo: CNN