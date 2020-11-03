John Legend Has a Feeling Your Favorite Rappers Are in the ‘Sunken Place’

PEGOT 2024? Kidding, PEGOT just sounds funny. Photo: Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock

Listen up, an EGOT winner is speaking. John Legend let all the Trump-supporting rappers know exactly how he feels during Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Pennsylvania campaign rally on Monday night. The musician performed “Glory” with Common at the event, but he also made a powerful speech denouncing Donald Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans and its celebrity backers, like Ice Cube, 50 Cent, Lil Pump, and more. “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup. It’s called the Sunken Place.” Facts. Jordan Peele did not ingrain Daniel Kaluuya’s tear-filled eyes into our brains for rap icons to be running around taking the Get Out challenge too seriously.

.@JohnLegend: We'll choose "a country where The President encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society." pic.twitter.com/yKfpfSUDCm — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

Ice Cube, 50 Cent, and, most recently, Lil Wayne (Weezy F., baby, and the F stands for “Fox News”) have all shown support for Trump’s Platinum Plan, a number of promises to the Black community he made just days before telling white supremacists to “stand by.” Lil Pump has also endorsed Trump, who straight up forgot his name at his Michigan rally on Monday night. According to Rich the Kid, the Trump campaign tried to fly him to the rally, but he “ain’t no sellout.”

Whatever their reasoning for supporting an administration that oversaw more than 200,000 preventable deaths and counting during the pandemic, let Legend break down why you simply can’t trust Trump’s promises. “Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold because you can’t bank on a word he says,” Legend continued in his speech. “Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch. The president isn’t strong. He’s a coward.”