Fresh off his fourth time hosting Saturday Night Live, John Mulaney returned to 30 Rock to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night. Thanks to the lack of studio audience, Mulaney and Meyers’s chat went to some pretty emotional places, in part because Mulaney became the interviewer rather than interviewee. He threw questions Meyers’s way including, “Do you think you are good-looking?”, “Have I ever hurt your feelings?”, and “Do you think about your own funeral?” While Meyers admitted that he mostly avoids thinking about on his own death, Mulaney revealed that when he fantasizes about the speeches his friends and family might give at his own funeral, he has one big request he hopes they respect when the day comes. “I would like people to include my faults and not be like, ‘He was always there for you.’ It’s like, I wasn’t, always,” Mulaney said. “I tried to do the best I could, and sometimes I didn’t try to do the best I could, but my intention was always kindness. But I wouldn’t mind if someone was like, ‘He was late a lot. He was late, and we talked to him about it, and he was still late. And he, even into his late 30s, would say it was the traffic, and it was that he left late.’”

Referencing the “sleep deprivation” that led to plenty of tension while (allegedly) working alongside Meyers at SNL, Mulaney added, “Can you imagine being at my funeral and they just said positive things and they weren’t like ‘He kind of was like a little rotten prince sometimes’?” Mulaney and Meyers then exchanged some very funeral speech-like compliments; Meyers told Mulaney that his “life has been a great deal richer since I met you,” and Mulaney told Meyers that the SNL job offer changed the direction of his life forever: “I liked being a comedian — it was great — but it was like picking up rocks on the ground, and then you were like ‘Do you want to go to the moon?’” Hopefully, neither of them have to worry about giving funeral speeches for each other anytime soon, but it seems fitting that they dove so deeply into the concept of death together on Election Eve.