Warner Bros. Gives Johnny Depp the Boot From Fantastic Beasts

Photo: POOL MONACO/SIPA/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp is out from the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts series, where he played Gellert Grindelwald. Depp revealed the news in an Instagram post on November 6, days after he lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun. In a typewritten note posted to Instagram, he claimed Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the series, which is currently shooting its third movie and has plans for two more. He also claimed he would appeal his case, over the paper’s claims that he was a “wife beater” in coverage of his alleged abuse toward ex-wife Amber Heard. “The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” he wrote. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.” Heard’s American lawyers previously responded in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S.,” Elaine Charlson Bredehoft told ET. “We are committed to obtaining justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms. Heard’s Right to Free Speech.”

Depp’s role in the series has been controversial since preparations for the 2018 sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald. In November 2017, a year before the film premiered, director David Yates defended Depp’s inclusion and called the abuse allegations against him “a dead issue.”