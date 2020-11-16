Judd Apatow Is Making a Pandemic-Bubble Movie for Netflix

Judd. Photo: imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Judd Apatow has a pandemic comedy all planned out, and he’s partnering with Netflix to make it. Deadline reports that the untitled film “follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film,” and that Apatow will direct and co-write the script with South Park writer Pam Brady. The article states that “Netflix is fast-tracking the project with plans to meet with actors in the weeks to come,” although no actors are mentioned in the piece. Deadline notes that this will be Apatow’s first film that he directs outside of Universal, although Apatow has worked with Netflix before on Love. Remember Love? Maybe those L.A. characters will have roles in this fictional pandemic-bubble film within a film. Keep the Love-i-verse going, and all that.