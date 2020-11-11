Their wives said, “Don’t forget to social distance!” Photo: ABC via Getty Images

While the 2020 CMAs have insisted on sticking everyone in one room during a pandemic for better or much, much worse, some artists have said “no thanks” and gone rogue. One such artist, is pop star Justin Bieber who made his CMA debut performing his Wife Guy anthem “10,000 Hours” with country duo Dan + Shay. Rather than subject themselves to the mask-less attendees Nashville Music Center, Bieber and Dan + Shay performed their song in an absolutely empty arena dozens of feet apart. Bieber released his 5th studio album Changes early this year and obviously had to readjust his touring expectations, cancelling his stadium tour in March, trading in arenas for music video appearances and the musical guest slot on SNL. At least Bieber got to perform in one arena this year, even if there was literally no one in it. For their part, Dan + Shay staying home from the CMA’s didn’t hurt them at all, as they took home the prize for Duo of the Year. One great thing about wife guys is they’re generally pretty good at following rules.

