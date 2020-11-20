Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Drop Video For Their Sad Boy Anthem ‘Monster’

What’s the only thing better than one pop star heartthrob singing about his interior life? Two pop star heartthrobs singing about their interior lives. At midnight on Friday, November 20, Justin Bieber and Mr. Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes joined forces and released the music video for their sad boy anthem “Monster.” It’s the duo’s first collab, and features each singer pouring his heart out, singing about the pressures of fame and success, confronting demons within. The video, directed by Collin Tilley, sees Mendes and Bieber wearing white t-shirts, standing on top of a white block being angsty and wondering whether they are, in fact, the titular “Monster.” Bieber has been on a roll lately, performing his introspective and Christian-tinged material at the CMAs, PCAs and SNL, while Mendes has laid lower this year, shacking up with girlfriend Camilla Cabello and revealing in his upcoming documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder that every song he’s ever written is about her. This begs the question: who’s the real “Monster?” Bieber? Shawn? Or is it Camila Cabello? Check out the music video for “Monster” and decide for yourself.

