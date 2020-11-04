WELP: Guess How Many People Voted for ‘President Kanye’

S M H. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Amid all the confusion and chaos of this postelection morning comes a few developments from the decidedly dead Kanye 2020 campaign. West, running as an Independent, tallied around 60,000 votes across the 12 states in which he actually appeared on the ballot, with his highest count in Tennessee (???), where he got 10,188 votes and 0.3 percent of the total vote. He achieved his highest percentage of the vote, 0.4 percent, in three states, Idaho (3,631 votes), Utah (4,344 votes), and Oklahoma (5,590 votes), and failed to reach over 0.4 percent of the vote in any state. West appears to have admitted defeat late Tuesday night by tweeting an evocative “WELP.” He sadly later deleted this tweet, and reposted it with “KANYE 2024,” but the sentiment prevails.

West voted for himself in Wyoming by writing his name in; Wyoming is not among the 12 states (Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont) in which West appeared on the ballot. He did, however, appear on the ballot in California as the vice-presidential pick of the American Independent Party’s candidate, Roque De La Fuente, but it’s unclear if West even endorsed this. Roque De La Fuente (and by default, Kanye) managed to garner 0.3 percent of the vote in California, because of course they did. Below are the total votes that West racked up in each of the 12 states.

Arkansas: 4,040 Colorado: 6,127 Idaho: 3,092 Iowa: 3,197 Kentucky: 6,259 Louisiana: 4,894 Minnesota: 7,654 Mississippi: 3,117 Oklahoma: 5,590 Tennessee: 10,195 Utah: 4,311 Vermont: 1,255

WELP, we know 13 of them — the rest of you, identify yourselves before 2024 so we know who else to avoid.