Kanye West cast his first-ever presidential vote today for, if you couldn’t guess it, himself. West shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊️.” He later shared a video of him filling out his Wyoming ballot (not against the law in the state), where he wrote himself in since he did not make the ballot in the state — and did not vote in any other races. West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, meanwhile, once again encouraged her own fans to vote on social media, without telling who she voted for. However, she did like a tweet endorsing Democratic nominee Joe Biden from Kanye’s buddy Kid Cudi. And Cudi is just one of many West acolytes who didn’t endorse the rapper’s long-shot campaign for president, after 2 Chainz, who recently guested on a remix of West’s campaign “theme music,” appeared at a Biden campaign rally on November 2.
Kanye Voted for Kanye But Kim (Probably) Didn’t
Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images