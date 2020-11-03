Hey Upper East Siders, Karena Evans Is Directing HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot

XOXO. Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Karena Evans, the visionary behind Drake’s “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “In My Feelings” music videos, has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. Since gaining recognition directing for Drake and SZA in 2018, she’s directed an episode of Starz’s P-Valley, as well as an episode from Snowfall’s upcoming fourth season on FX. The reboot, one of many shows to be delayed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, will premiere in 2021. Eight years after the original Gossip Girl blog went dark, a new cast of Upper East Siders — played by Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zion Moreno — are stalked by the all-knowing blogger, once again, voiced by Kristen Bell. Writer and executive producer Joshua Safran will reimagine the world author Cecily von Ziegesar brought to life in the young-adult novels. A new era requires a new kind of director. “I couldn’t be more excited for Karena to launch the new series,” said Safran in a release. “Her vision, voice, and passion are incomparable. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to work with her, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what she has planned.”