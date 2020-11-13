Kelly Clarkson Covers the Other ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before Mariah Carey made the iconic Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” there was another song by the same name. That one was by Vince Vance & the Valiants, with huge vocals by Lisa Layne and an accidentally camp, hilariously early-’90s music video. That’s to say: There’s no need to be disappointed that Kelly Clarkson released a cover of that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” today, and not the one you thought it was going to be, because it’s still great. Clarkson polishes up the song and puts her masterful belt to good use in the process. In case you’re still confused about the song choice — because, to be fair, Kelly would surely slay the Mariah version too — let her explain. “I have been singing Vince Vance & the Valiants’ song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ since I was a little kid,” Clarkson said in a release. “I always loved that it’s a ballad but the woman always sounded so rock n’ roll with her raspy tone on the big notes.” Ballad? Raspy tone? Big notes? This song was waiting for a Kelly Clarkson cover. It joins “Underneath the Tree” as her second Christmas song of the year, and in a year like this, we deserve it.