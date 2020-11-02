Kendall Jenner Had a Birthday Party and It Wasn’t Even on a Private Island

Boo you. Photo: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Sh

We all scolded and tut-tutted when Kim Kardashian posted about her lavish private island birthday getaway, but at least she had the decency to pretend like she was deeply “humbled” by it or something. At least she mandated a pre-private island quarantine. On Saturday, October 31, Fyre Festival scamstress Kendall Jenner threw herself a 25th birthday party with reportedly 100 people in attendance on the Harriet’s rooftop in West Hollywood. Photos show flyers at the event that read, “NO SOCIAL MEDIA, take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” Probably because Jenner is on some level aware that hosting a crowded event full of people who don’t live together and travel often and could spread it to different places is … not a cute look. TMZ reports that the attendees included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kanye and Kim, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Paris Hilton, who, frankly, we expected better from. Jaden Smith dressed as what could be interpreted as the protagonist from Tenet, but which definitely looked like someone on a respirator, which is terrible. Kim and Kylie posted photos to their Insta stories, in clear defiance of the flyer, showing celebrities mingling up close indoors, with masked waitstaff visible in many of the pictures.

The worst part? It wasn’t even Kendall’s birthday. Her birthday’s November 3, which is Election Day. So instead of being the second-worst thing about November 3, she had to go ahead and be the single-worst thing about Halloween.