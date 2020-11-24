Kether Donohue and Desmin Borges Weigh in on Lukas Gage’s Directorgate 2020

The holiday season is upon us, and as something of an early gift, a mini You’re the Worst reunion manifested on this week’s episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. Kether Donohue, who currently stars on CBS’s new series B Positive, and Desmin Borges, who gets subjected to a fair amount of violence on Amazon’s Utopia, got together to catch up over Instagram while sipping on some delicious-looking mocktails. The two reminisced about their time as Lindsay and Edgar on the much-beloved FX show, but they also weighed in on one of the most important news stories of our lives. By this, of course, I mean Directorgate, or, what you might know as the time Lukas Gage had his apartment insulted by a director who didn’t realize he wasn’t muted on Zoom.

Borges, being the kind soul that he is, didn’t want to be too hard on the director, who has since apologized, but Donohue offered a very specific idea for how justice could be served. “I can’t wait til he [Gage] lives in a mansion, and he gets to interview that director to direct his next feature,” Donohue said. “And he gets to say ‘Oh, I’m sorry, your vision is just too tiny for us.’” They also did the hero’s work of defending Gage’s perfectly acceptable apartment. “It wasn’t like disheveled or anything,” Borges pointed out. “You know on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy where they redo someone’s studio? That’s what it looked like to me,” Donohue noted, before admitting she followed Gage on Instagram on Sunday. But don’t worry — she did so before midnight L.A. time, because apparently — as Borges declares in this episode — following someone on Instagram after midnight PT is akin to making a pass at them in a bar. Take note, quarantined singles!

