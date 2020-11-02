Lady Gaga Leaves It All On the Biden Rally Stage for Her ‘Pennsylvania Guy’ Joe

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Say what you will about Lady Gaga: she does not do things half-assed. For example, on Monday night, the singer joined Scranton-born Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in freezing her whole ass off during the Democratic ticket’s final campaign rally ahead of tomorrow’s (tomorrow’s!) presidential election, alongside John Legend, Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, among other Biden supporters. “Like me, you’ve experienced the last four years, and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice, and know in your heart, without any doubt, that Joe Biden is the right choice,” Gaga told the audience during her speech.

“Vote like your life depends on, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it, because they do,” the singer told viewers at home. “And to all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

At his own rally Monday, President Trump mocked the singer’s fervent support of Biden, telling his supporters, “Lady Gaga … is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.” As for what he could possibly be referring to, we will almost certainly never know, though his communications director Tim Murtaugh did issue a press release claiming Biden’s acceptance of the singer’s support amounted to bowing to “the liberal Hollywood elite” on issues like fracking, which Gaga has publicly stood against.

Taking the stage again later during Biden’s rally, Gaga cozied up to a grand piano and did a little crown work, i.e. repeatedly reminding the audience to get their friends and families to the polls. “You’ve got a lot of heart. This is not a shallow people. And I’m going to sing this song, hoping this whole state can hear me,” the singer began, before launching into a rendition of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. It works on so many levels!

Gaga also reminisced about spending time in Lancaster, PA, the hometown of her former fiancee Taylor Kinney, before singing “You & I” with (of course!) a lyrical tweak to shout out her “Pennsylvania guy” Joe. Said the singer, “America, I love you! I’ll pray for you tomorrow!” You can watch her speech starting at 4:30 and her performance at 1:24:10 in the video below.