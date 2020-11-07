When It Comes to Steve Kornacki, Please Don’t Cock Block Leslie Jones

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, officially the only cute thing about living through the 2020 presidential election, has stood out as a beacon of competence in a sea of uncertainty this week, competency you can watch via his very own “Kornacki Cam.” His fancy touchscreen work touched the hearts of millions, but most importantly, of Leslie Jones, who has been gushing over the election’s Wonk of the Week on Twitter for days. His fellow news personalities, like Chris Hayes, just have not measured up to Jones’s thirst for Kornacki’s patent-pending “Steve way.”

Ok what is this fuckery WHERE IS STEVE?? Lol I don’t trust this dude!! pic.twitter.com/EQm1kl1Hbh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Ok this is next level! I think I love him lol pic.twitter.com/Wx9umN96OE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Ok Leslie concentrate damnit!! Lol pic.twitter.com/MD5rj4X9pn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Finally, on Friday, the former Saturday Night Live star got a shout-out live on the news, when MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace told Steve Kornacki she’s enjoyed watching Leslie “pine for” him over the last few days. Kornacki didn’t seem to be aware of Jones’s crush, nor how filthy she gets with her praise. “Steve, I know you don’t like me; that’s okay though,” the Supermarket Sweep host declared over audio of the exchange on Twitter. “Listen, if you’re gonna try to hook me up, you need to do better than that. Don’t tell him I curse like that!”

Joked Jones, “Wooooow did she just cock block me?! Damn Nicky!!”

Wooooow did she just cock block me?! Damn Nicky!! pic.twitter.com/rQRx4nzalQ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 7, 2020