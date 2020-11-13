Take a Look, LeVar Burton Wants to Host Jeopardy!

Photo: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

While all of us at Vulture, noted game-show headhunters that we are, still firmly believe that Ken Jennings is the natural successor to Alex Trebek as Jeopardy!’s host, allow us to also consider a worthy runner-up candidate: LeVar Burton. And judging by his Twitter account, the Reading Rainbow legend would like you to consider him, too. Burton got wind of a widely circulating petition to name him as the show’s next host, which is growing strong with over 56,000 signers who are amplifying his legacy in children’s education and literacy. (That and presumably his Community cameo work.) “Even if nothing comes from it,” Levar tweeted on Thursday along with the petition’s link, “I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!” However, perhaps sensing that being overeager to take a dead icon’s job wasn’t the best look, Burton softened his stance a few hours later: “Of course, while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebek’s family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend.” In the meantime, Burton does have the mustache advantage over Jennings.