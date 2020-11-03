Endorsing Trump Got Lil Wayne Dumped

Hope his new pal sends him a sympathy card. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl Music Fest

This afternoon in actions have consequences and men are a liability: Following Lil Wayne’s enthusiastic endorsement of Donald Trump last week, the rapper’s girlfriend has dumped him. Per gossip blogger extraordinaire Love B. Scott, Wayne’s girlfriend, the model Denise Bidot, confirmed the split on her Instagram, which is now deactivated. Bidot’s friends reportedly said she was disappointed in the the rapper’s Trump endorsement, and it was the last straw: “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.” The former couple has also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Weezy F baby, serving himself more Ls than “Lollipop.”