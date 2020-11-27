It’s time to wake up from your Thanksgiving food coma because Bad Bunny has released his latest album, El Último Tour del Mundo. The album whose title reads “The Last World Tour” in English, is the Latin superstar’s third studio album of 2020, following February’s YHLQMDLG and May’s compilation album Las que no iban a salir. The 16-track album features the recent AMA for Best Latin Artist winner’s chart-topping single ‘Dakiti’ featuring Jhay Cortez, as well as collaborations with Rosalía, ABRA, and Trio Vegabajeño. Not only did Bad Bunny, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, take time out of his turkey day to drop a new album, he also released a music video for his single “Yo Visto Así.” In the video Bad Bunny hangs out at a skate park before participating in a photo shoot with pals like Sofia Vergara and Ricky Martin. Check out Bad Bunny’s third album of 2020, El Último Tour del Mundo, below.

