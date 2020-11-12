Mandy Moore Wants to Know ‘How Could This Be Christmas?’ in New Holiday Single

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

With all the uproarious celebration and 70 degree weather this past week, did you forget that the holiday season is officially upon us? Well, Mandy Moore certainly didn’t. At midnight on Thursday, the This Is Us star released a brand new holiday song “How Could This Be Christmas?” as well as a rendition of the Christmas classic “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.” The pregnant Moore recently got back to her musical roots, releasing her first album in over 11 years, Silver Landings, this past March. She wrote “How Could This Be Christmas” with her husband Taylor Goldsmith the frontman of the band Dawes and music producer Mike Viola. It’s wistful and sad and seems almost perfectly matched for the Very COVID Christmas we’re all about to be having. It’s the most wonderful time of the year? Not quite. How can *gestures vaguely* this be Christmas, indeed.