For a new mom, Nicki Minaj sure is dropping a lot of guest verses. Mrs. Petty who recently became Mama Petty somehow found time to lend her talents to Nigerian pop star Davido’s latest album, A Better Time, which dropped at midnight on Friday, November 13. The 17-track album has a host of guest artists including Nas, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Minaj among others. Davido has previously been featured on Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist and on the deluxe edition of the late Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. Davido’s the second Nigerian artist to release music in response to the fatal bout of police brutality at the hands of SARS that led to the deaths of twelve peaceful protestors in Lagos in late October. “I won’t keep you any longer,” Davido wrote in an Instagram with the track list. “This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you A Better Time.” You can stream Davido’s A Better Time below.
Nigerian Pop Star Davido Drops New Album A Better Time Featuring Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images