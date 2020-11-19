Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday night, the Ball brothers made history by becoming the first pair of brothers to be top 3 draft picks in NBA history when LaMelo went 3rd over all in the draft to the Charlotte Hornets. However, older brother Lonzo who was the 2nd overall draft pick in 2017, would not be outdone by his younger brother, as he also made headlines on Wednesday night: for getting unmasked on The Masked Singer. Yes, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball was revealed to be the voice behind the Whatchamacallit on this season of the Masked Singer. Lonzo’s rousing rendition of “Lean Back” by the Terror Squad (a classic) was not enough garner him the necessary votes to stay in the competition, suspiciously sending him home the very night his brother officially joined him in the NBA. It’s almost as if Lonzo’s exit was timed to coincide with the NBA draft in order to draw attention to the his appearance on the program. Only judge Ken Jeong correctly picked up the basketball clues and guessed that the “tall treat” hiding under the Whatchamacallit costume was, in fact, Lonzo Ball. Look, LaVar Ball didn’t raise vocalists, he raised basketball phenoms, and it looks like he’s doing just fine on that front.

Lonzo was unmasked on Masked Singer tonight, just in case anybody is keeping a Ball brothers power ranking pic.twitter.com/AxAJvCHLqB — Vinson Cunningham (@vcunningham) November 19, 2020