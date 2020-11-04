Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin Is in Prison and Reportedly Miserable

Lori Loughlin. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Schadenfreude has arrived in the form of a Lori Loughlin update. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in a “medium-security” prison back in August, and began her sentence on October 30. Per Us Weekly, the actress is a “wreck” and “tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears.” The unnamed source also added, “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.” Another source told Us Weekly, “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting.”

Just a small reminder: Loughlin has been in prison for roughly five days, and her facility, located in Dublin, California, offers Pilates and yoga, as well as classes in guitar theory and calisthenics. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both sentenced to prison as well as fined a collective $400,000 for their role in the college admissions scandal, in which they paid bribes up to $500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admittance into the University of Southern California.