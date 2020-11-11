Keep the face covering on, Snoopy! Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Broadway itself won’t be back until at least next June due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one theater tradition is carrying on this November. According to the New York Times, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will still include performances from several Broadway shows this year, though those performances will all be pretaped and modified to incorporate some form of social-distancing measures. Hamilton, Mean Girls, recently Tony-nominee Jagged Little Pill, and Ain’t Too Proud will all film performances that will air along with the rest of the performances on November 26 (nobody has to sing, or even lip-sync, out in the cold, which is a plus). Those involved in the performances will be subject to coronavirus testing and temperature checks. According to the Times, NBC is paying for the performances. As for the parade, it’ll still be live (but there won’t be an audience along the route), with cars flying the balloons instead of people on the street.