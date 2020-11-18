Mariah Carey Adds Two Little Helpers to ‘Oh Santa!’ Remix

Her power gets stronger with each passing day. Photo: Apple+

Mother Christmas Mariah Carey will be joined by several little helpers during her upcoming Apple TV+ holiday spectacular, including two very special angels, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The powerhouse vocalists are lending their talent to the special’s soundtrack with a new version of Carey’s 2010 Christmas song, “Oh Santa!.” Looks like someone asked for a 20th No. 1 hit this year. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special follows the superstar as she helps her BFF, Santa Claus, save Christmas through musical performances and animation. Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris star, as well as Jermaine Dupri and Snoop Dogg, who are also on the soundtrack along with additional musical guests. The special’s companion soundtrack, out exclusively on Apple Music December 4 and elsewhere December 11, is complete with a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” What else could Mariah Carey possibly have in that sack of presents? Well, a music video for the “Oh, Santa!” remix, starring the three wise women, of course Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special and all its presents debut globally Friday, December 4.