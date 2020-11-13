You’re Not Daydreaming: Mariah Carey Unearths ‘Underneath the Stars’ Video

We’re in peak Mariah Carey season, and no, we’re not just talking about Christmastime. This fall, the legendary singer and performer has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of her career with the memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the compilation album The Rarities, and various other releases in an ongoing event dubbed #MC30. Add to that list the music video for her underrated 1996 single “Underneath the Stars,” which Carey released on November 13 after recently finding it. The song was the sixth single off her hit 1995 album, Daydream, and it never broke through on the Billboard “Hot 100.” Carey included a live take from a March 1996 performance at the Tokyo Dome on The Rarities. “It’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released,” she tweeted with the video, which features shots of fans at concerts along with Carey just being effortlessly perfect. So step back about 25 years into the past and enjoy the video, because like the queen herself, you don’t need to acknowledge time either.