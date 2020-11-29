Marvel Honors Chadwick Boseman With New Black Panther Opening on Disney+

Chadwick forever. Photo: WireImage

On November 29, which would have been the late actor Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday, Marvel Studios unveiled a new “Marvel Studios” intro graphic on the Disney+ streaming version of Black Panther. In place of the usual opening logo sequence showing characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new intro displays photos of Boseman with screenplay snippets of T’Challa’s dialogue overlaid, including the famous “Wakanda forever.” These images lead to clips of Boseman in Black Panther, as well as behind-the-scenes video footage of him smiling and laughing. Over fanfare, these images pull out to reveal the Marvel Studios logo on a new purple backdrop (Black Panther had a very regal purple-carpet world premiere in lieu of a red one).

Disney CEO Bob Iger teased the tribute on Twitter, writing, “To all fans of #BlackPanther: Watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

If you want to get choked up today, watch the sequence. It’s a moving tribute to Boseman, who died from colon cancer in August of this year.