Matthew Morrison to Ruin Christmas

It is with great sadness, fear, despair, and disappointment that we inform you that Matthew Morrison is the Grinch now. We didn’t want to be the ones to break it to you, but there it is. On the Today show, Morrison himself delivered the news that, this holiday season, he will star as the Grinch in an NBC stage production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical. Morrison reported from a rehearsal space in London, where he is preparing to take on the role of the “dastardly but lovable Grinch,” which is a real acting departure from the “dastardly but also very hateable” Mr. Schue. Everyone in the background is rehearsing with masks on, and we don’t mean Julie Taymor masks, because Morrison is fronting a production of the second-best Seuss-based musical during a global pandemic. The two-hour Matthew Morrison’s NBC’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical (working title, we assume) will broadcast from the Troubadour Theatre in London on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Not that they are filming in a different country so you cannot personally go over there and citizen’s arrest him.