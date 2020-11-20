Meek Mill Drops Surprise EP Quarantine Pack

Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock/\

Thanksgiving is still less than a week away, but hip-hop fans have gotten more than fed in the last 24 hours. Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s Verzuz battle was the “Icy” affair we expected. Megan Thee Stallion dropped the album. DaBaby surprise-released an album. And in case that all wasn’t enough, Meek Mill surprised with a four-track EP too, Quarantine Pack. It’s his first project after a string of singles this year, including the Roddy Ricch collab “Letter to Nipsey” and protest anthem “Otherside of America.” Quarantine Pack is all new songs, including collaborations with Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and Vory. The Lil Durk linkup, “Pain Away,” also gets a supreme flex of a music video, featuring nice cars, a private jet, and lots of hundred-dollar bills. It should be more than enough to hold you over for the week.