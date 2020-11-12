Megan Thee Stallion Announces Good News, Her Debut Album

Read all about it! Photo: RMV/Shutterstock

Extra, extra! You’ve been reading about her all summer long. Now let Megan Thee Stallion give you the scoop. On Thursday afternoon, the rapper revealed that her debut album, Good News, is out November 20. The art is inspired by all of the headlines inspired by her, with Meg herself in a glass case holding a newspaper featuring her on the front page. “Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!” Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news.” No one deserves it more. Thee Stallion is still trying to move on from being shot this summer, allegedly by one of her closest friends, Tory Lanez. The Canadian rapper, who was charged with assault, dropped an album referencing the incident and denying the allegations. Unbothered, Thee Stallion recently dropped single “Don’t Stop” and has teased collaborations with Juicy J, SZA, and more. After wowing us with EPs Make It Hot, Tina Snow, and Suga, as well as mixtape Fever, Megan Thee Stallion is finally giving us an album.