Megan Thee Stallion’s Former BFF Kelsey Nicole Releases Diss Track ‘Bussin Back’

Well, this isn’t exactly the best way to start a Thanksgiving. At midnight on Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole dropped a diss track targeted at her former friend, “Bussin Back.” The diss track is a direct response to “Shots Fired” the first track off Megan’s new album Good News, which directly addresses the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. In “Shots Fired,” Megan mentions Nicole, calling her “a goofy-ass bitch” and implying that Nicole is jealous of her success. “Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ dick / I know you want attention from the n—– that I get / I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place,” raps Megan on the track.

Well, the shrimp has spoken and she’s not pleased with her former best friend. In “Bussin Back,” Nicole samples 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” and comes directly for Megan. “Who I’m taking shots at?/Bitch I’m busting you,” Kelsey raps at the beginning of the track. “Couldn’t control your little feelings / Look what dick is costing you / It was all good yeah about a week ago / Shout out Bobby Shmurda but this bitch is really tweaking tho / If I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder / Said her back was turned but the girl know who really hurt her.” In the diss track, Nicole denies ever taking “hush money” from Lanez. While Kelsey Nicole has made it very clear exactly how she feels about her former friend and recent AMA winner for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song, Megan seems unbothered by the whole thing, tweeting out four consecutive cry-laughing emojis and posting a video of herself and some friends with the caption “GN from thee besties [tongue out emoji]” on Instagram shortly after the song dropped. We don’t think these two will be attending a Friendsgiving together anytime soon.

😂😂😂😂 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 26, 2020