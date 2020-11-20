Good News, Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album Is Finally Here

There’s definitely not a lot of good news these days, but thankfully Megan Thee Stallion is here to change that. At midnight on Friday, November 20, GQ’s Rapper of the Year released her highly anticipated debut album, Good News, after blessing the world with “WAP,” three EPs - Make It Hot, Tina Snow, and Suga - and a mixtape, Fever. The 17-track album unsurprisingly features guest spots from the hottest in the game, including DaBaby, City Girls, SZA, Lil Durk, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and of course her H-town sister, Queen Bey. The album features a slew of previous released singles including “Savage (Remix),” “Girls in the Hood,” and her most recently released single “Don’t Stop,” featuring Young Thug. As if Good News wasn’t enough, Megan also dropped a music video for her single “Body” featuring Taraji P. Henson, which will absolutely be viral on Tik Tok by the end of the weekend.

Megan starts off the album with a literal bang, putting rapper Tory Lanez, who’s facing felony assault charges for shooting her with a concealed weapon, on blast in the very first song on the album, “Shots Fired.” “Shots Fired” samples the Biggie Smalls song “Who Shot Ya,” and tears Lanez to shreds. “Imagine n—– lyin’ about shootin’ a real bitch (Huh) / Just to save face for rapper niggas you chill with / Imagine me givin’ a fuck it was your fuckin’ birthday / You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday,” Megan raps to kick off the album. Who’s firing the shots now? Stream Meg’s album and watch her music video for “Body” and spread the Good News that is Megan Thee Stallion.