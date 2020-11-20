Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Good News Lyrics for Eating Up Them Haters

Like so. Photo: YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion has given us all Good News in a bad time, with the release of her debut album at midnight, on November 20. The Houston rapper, recently named GQ’s Rapper of the Year, has been consistently eating the competition up this year. Between opening the floodgates with Cardi B on “W.A.P.” and harnessing peak savagery with Beyoncé on the “Savage” remix, she’s been cashing checks and breaking necks. We’ve been well fed over the last few years with three EPs — Make It Hot, Tina Snow, Suga — and her early 2019 mixtape Fever, but now, Megan’s given us something to really chew on. But along with her success she’s also gained what tends to come with popularity: backlash and controversy galore. Rest assured, she brought bars in addition to a fork and knife to the table. Here are her best lyrics from Good News for eating up the haters. Bon appetit.

“Shots Fired”

“Now y’all in cahoots, huh (Okay), you a puss in boots. You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22, talkin’ ‘bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn’t pellets, a pussy n**** with a pussy gun in his feelings.”



BRRR. BRRR. Meg came out swinging from the get go with “Shots Fired,” blasting fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who is facing felony assault and gun charges following an incident on July 12, where he allegedly shot Megan in the feet. She discusses that night and the drama that followed several times throughout the album, but this is her most pointed drag of Lanez. She doesn’t even bother dropping his name, but we all know who this lame ass is.

The flavor: justice, and the delicious satisfaction of knowing you’re more successful than your haters.

“Circles”

“N****s love usin’ Instagram like a journal, just like my ass, n****s talkin’ in a circle. Why n****s love to talk down? I don’t know, like I ain’t keepin’ all the facts in my phone, like I ain’t got the pictures of you beggin’ for forgiveness.”



Megan says: get a job, get a therapist, and mind your business.

The flavor: going to therapy instead of the ‘gram, but still having the receipts locked and loaded if anyone tries you.

“Do It On The Tip”

“Bitches thinkin’ they the shit when they really toilet water, they don’t go against me, they gon’ go bar for bar? I’ma get ‘em in the end like Simba did Scar. Oh, shit, I think I’m pregnant, but I don’t see no belly, these bitches tryna come my way before they even ready.”

Hope you’ve been saving some room for this one. Criticizing her haters’ lack of talent, she knows they can’t go toe to toe with her in the ring. She’s about to raise these bitches, now go to your room.

The flavor: having a five year plan and the best birth control on the market.

“Body”

“I could build a house with all the brick I got, bitches spend a lifetime tryna get this hot, and if her head too big, I could make that pop.”

“The category is body” and Megan’s proving that she’s got what these girls lack and then some, AND she knows they’re mad about it. If you’re a visual learner, she also dropped the music video for this one yesterday btw.

The flavor: BODYODYODYDODYODYODYODYODY.

“What’s New”

“Bitch, you a bum, don’t get a crumb, how you got cake and ain’t fuckin’ for none? I better not ever catch you talkin’ shit, if your bank account still attached to your mom’s.”

Go on, pour yourself a bowl of cereal this morning; Megan’s serving. But if you’re the “bitch” in question, don’t expect a morsel. Once again, these girls are not on her level. They lack ambition, they lack the know-how, so they better keep their mouths closed. Your mom’s still paying your bills? Sweetie.

The flavor: financial independence.

BONUS: The inclusion of the “Savage” remix. I mean, do YOU have a song with Beyoncé? Didn’t think so.