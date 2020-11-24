Watch Megan Thee Stallion Find Out She’s Nominated for a Grammy in Real Time

First-time Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Please witness Megan Thee Stallion’s face as she finds out that she has been nominated for her very first Grammy Award. The Recording Academy got your girl to read nominees on this afternoon’s livestream and just as she finished with a hot girl “ahh 👅” the Grammys’ interim president, Harvey Mason Jr., surprised her with the good news. “Who me? Oh my God, what?” she shrieked. Really, the face says it all. Thee Stallion was nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Record of the Year for “Savage” featuring Beyoncé, as well as Best New Artist, where she’s up against Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada. (Queen Bey leads this year’s nominations with nine.)

A Grammy win could be just what Megan Thee Stallion needs to start 2021 off right. She began this year by having to release what was supposed to be her debut album, Suga, as an EP, against the wishes of her label, 1501 Certified, after a judge granted her a temporary restraining order. The track “Savage” dominated streams even before it got a Beyoncé remix and, later in the year, her Cardi B collab, “WAP,” was a cultural reset, to say the least. In July, Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both heels, allegedly by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who is now charged with assault. After a tumultuous year, Thee Stallion finally dropped her debut album, Good News, last week to help improve everybody’s 2020. To say a Grammy is what she deserves would be an understatement, but if earning a nomination makes her this happy, we just want to see what winning will do.