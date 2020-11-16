Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Tried to Buy Her Silence

Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday Night Live. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion shared new details about the incident this summer where she was shot in both feet after a pool party. In her GQ “Rapper of the Year” profile, Thee Stallion recounts the altercation and claims that Tory Lanez, the rapper charged with felony assault for the shooting, tried to offer money to keep her and her friend quiet. In the early morning hours of July 12, Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete), Lanez, his bodyguard, and her friend were driving home from a pool party when an argument broke out. She recalls trying to leave the car, but her phone was dead and she was in a bikini, so she got back in. When she tried to walk away a second time, she says Lanez began shooting at her feet, hitting both of her heels. “Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she told GQ, still in disbelief. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.” She says afterward, Lanez begged her and her friend not to say anything, offering them money. “[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” she said. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’” A lawyer for Lanez denied that he offered Megan and her friend money to GQ.

When the police show up shortly after, Megan tells them she cut her feet on glass, not to protect Lanez from consequences, but to protect them all from the police violence people around the world were protesting against. Throughout the incident and in the months that followed, Megan felt like she had to be strong. “Like damn,” she says, “I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality. And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’” She reminded herself that she’s “still Megan Thee Stallion.” She wrote a New York Times op-ed, played Saturday Night Live, and is now days away from releasing her debut album Good News. On top of her strength and selflessness, it’s so charitable of Meg Thee Stallion to let Lanez keep his money. Between the $35,000 bail he paid in July and legal fees he’s facing, he’s gonna need it.