In a time of crippling uncertainty and anxiety, a clear-eyed voice has emerged from the chaos to deliver a verdict we can all feel okay about: Michael B. Jordan as People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Unseating 2019’s Sexiest Man, John Legend, Jordan told People that receiving the title is “a cool feeling,” adding that the women in his family “are definitely proud of this one.” The news was revealed on Jordan’s Jimmy Kimmel appearance last night. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,’” Jordan told People. “But it’s a good club to be a part of.” Other members of that club include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham. Reaction on social media to Jordan’s new title was swift and positive. People has clearly elected to spare us the upsets of previous years to deliver an uncontroversial choice for Sexiest Man in this decidedly unsexy time, and for that we can only thank them.
Michael B. Jordan Named 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive
Photo: Getty Images for BET