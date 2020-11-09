The best kind of music taps into a universal human experience: love, heartbreak, accidentally becoming Santa after time traveling to the old American West and acquiring a jet-powered sleigh, which also seems to be capable of traveling through time. Based on the teaser trailer that dropped Sunday evening, Lil Nas X has snowplowed the old town road and is ready to put the ‘X’ in Xmas with his new song “Holiday,” scheduled to debut later this week.

Joining Lil Nas X, who rose to prominence in 2019 (it was only 2019!) when his song “Old Town Road” blew up on TikTok, is a very special surprise guest: Michael J. Fox, in a call back to 1990’s Back to the Future Part III, during which his character Marty McFly travels to, and gets stuck in, 1885. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Lil Nas X will have that problem, what with his clearly operational rocket sleigh. “Just don’t go to 2020,” Fox warns as the rapper blasts off. The rest of us don’t have any choice in the matter, but at least we can enjoy the “Holiday” season when the single drops this Friday, November 13.