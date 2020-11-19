Earlier this year, Dua Lipa released her shimmering disco-inspired album Future Nostalgia, one in a string of new disco releases this year. Miley Cyrus has also been throwing it back this year, from her glam rock-inspired single “Midnight Sky” (not to mention its Stevie Nicks-featuring remix) to her covers of rock hits like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and the Cranberries’ “Zombie.” So consider their team-up on Cyrus’s new song “Prisoner” a match made in ‘70s heaven. Rumors of the collaboration, for Cyrus’s upcoming album Plastic Hearts, swirled since Cyrus posted an Instagram photo of her in the studio with Lipa. In the “Prisoner” music video, Cyrus and Lipa are only trapped in so far as they are stuck on a tour bus together. Emotionally and physically, however, they are quite free, dancing and licking each other on the bus before rocking out at a dive bar together. When the album comes out next week, we’ll hear Cyrus’s other collaborations with Billy Idol and Joan Jett. Until then, Cyrus and Lipa are here to keep stans fed.