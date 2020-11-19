Lori Loughlin’s Husband Is Also Spending the Holidays in Prison

Photo: Faith Ninivaggi/Boston Herald/Media News Group/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

And take all of those poorly made $10 Target t-shirts with you! Mossimo Giannulli, the fashion designer husband of Lori Loughlin, has reported to prison to begin his sentence for his involvement in the college admissions scandal. CNN reports that Giannulli, who will serve five months, arrived on Thursday at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc, which is located just north of Santa Barbara. In addition to his sentence, Giannulli must also pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. With his Christmas and Thanksgiving plans set, Loughlin is also currently experiencing her own special prison life: The scamstress has been serving her two-month sentence since late October, and she’s reportedly miserable despite some pretty Goop-y amenities. With both parents behind bars, who’s going to keep tabs on what Olive Jade says on her vlog?