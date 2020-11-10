Forget Diego Luna: We’re setting our sights on a new oddly crushable drug pusher in Narcos: Mexico season three. That’s because Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, is guest starring in the upcoming season of the Netflix drama spinoff, playing rich kid turned Narco junior Arturo “Kitty” Paez. It’ll be the screen debut for Martínez, who’s already had a busy year otherwise, surprise-releasing album YHLQMDLG in February, then surprise-dropping a second album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, in May. (He also performed on a moving truck, if you thought there was anything this man can’t do.) The new season of Narcos: Mexico has been filming in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Netflix hasn’t yet attached a release date.
Narcos: Mexico to Sneak Bad Bunny Into Season 3
Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp