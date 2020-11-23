Natalie Palamides’s Nate Will Cry on Netflix in December

Palamides in Nate. Photo: Netflix

Comedian Natalie Palamides’s live show turned Amy Poehler–produced Netflix comedy special finally has a premiere date, and you won’t have to wait long for it. Titled Nate, the special stars Palamides as the titular “alpha male,” who is “learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent.” Or as Vulture critic Helen Shaw put it in September, “Imagine Andy Kaufman meets Sacha Baron Cohen meets Elmer Fudd — if all those fellas were women with no hang-ups about their boobs.”

Nate will make its Netflix premiere next Tuesday, December 1. In the meantime, here’s a short clip from the special, in which Palamides’s character — while looking tired, messy, and beat-up — best displays the overall vibe of 2020 by fake crying with an assist from a LaCroix can.