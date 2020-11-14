cancellations

Netflix Cancels The Order After Two Seasons

By
Cheers to another fallen Netflix original. Here’s to you. Photo: Netflix/Netflix

You could say Netflix didn’t order more Order. After two seasons of werewolves and wizardry, the streaming platform will not renew the dark fantasy-horror series about a secret society of magic scholars at fictional Belgrave University who uncover magic-related mysteries while also hooking up a bunch. Variety confirmed the news after series creator and executive producer Dennis Heaton tweeted on November 14, “For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole.”

The ambitious, special effects-heavy series is the latest in a string of Netflix original series cancellations. Now we’ll never get to see hot magic young adults filmed in Vancouver become zombies, unless Riverdale gets even wilder than it already is.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Netflix Cancels The Order After Two Seasons