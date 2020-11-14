Netflix Cancels The Order After Two Seasons

Cheers to another fallen Netflix original. Here’s to you. Photo: Netflix/Netflix

You could say Netflix didn’t order more Order. After two seasons of werewolves and wizardry, the streaming platform will not renew the dark fantasy-horror series about a secret society of magic scholars at fictional Belgrave University who uncover magic-related mysteries while also hooking up a bunch. Variety confirmed the news after series creator and executive producer Dennis Heaton tweeted on November 14, “For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole.”

PS - Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020

The ambitious, special effects-heavy series is the latest in a string of Netflix original series cancellations. Now we’ll never get to see hot magic young adults filmed in Vancouver become zombies, unless Riverdale gets even wilder than it already is.