Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Netflix’s Selena: The Series won’t be out until December, but there’s already a legal battle brewing over the late Tejano singer’s story. Moctesuma Esparza, the producer of the iconic 1997 movie Selena, filed a lawsuit against Netflix, as well as Selena Quintanilla’s father, Abraham, and her sister Suzette, claiming rights to Selena’s life story, according to TMZ. The $1 million suit claims Abraham signed over the story rights to Esparza in 1995, including content made past the initial movie. Esparza further claims he discussed a project with Suzette and Abraham focused on Selena’s early years. The Netflix series, authorized by her family, is set to follow Selena from her childhood through her career. Esparza alleges the Quintanillas breached their contract, and that Netflix disregarded the contract as well. Netflix has not responded to a request for comment.

The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos stars as Selena in Netflix’s Selena: The Series, and Desperate Housewives’ Ricardo Antonio Chavira will play Abraham. Jennifer Lopez famously played the singer in the 1997 movie. The series is set to come out in two parts, with the first dropping on Netflix on December 4.